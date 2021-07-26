I love reading the Webster-Kirkwood Times because it gives extensive coverage of matters that are actually relevant to me and my neighbors. Re: The SG Collaborative case for Douglass Hill, I would like to make a few observations.
I do agree with Mr. Chapman that Shady Creek is “basically a drainage ditch” as documented by the signs posted by MSD which warn: “Do not play, swim or fish ... Possible sewage overflow exposure to water may cause illness.”
A river walk? San Antonio’s River Walk is advertised as “the heart of the city,” the number one attraction in Texas. Shady Creek is not going to measure up. Experience leads me to disagree with the observation that the area does not support wildlife only because of the doe that ran from Shady Creek in front of my car this past spring.
In terms of the use of the name Douglass Hill, it does seem to me to be pandering to the fine citizens of North Webster. In that area is the “spot where free Blacks could settle and have their own property,” and the “redevelopment area includes some of the original land owned by Black residents dating back to the Civil War,” as noted according to Melisa Sanders of SG Collaborative. Is the redevelopment specifically going to help the residents of North Webster, or is someone anticipating a truly racially-diverse resident make up?
Finally, regarding the height of the buildings, will the taxpayers along Kirkham and Oak appreciate that, as Mr. Chapman said: “It’s not a real seven-story building. Everything will be less tall than anything that exists in town?”
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves