Forsting, SLMPD (Retired), Sgt. Leonard G., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sgt. Forsting was the beloved husband for 60 years of Katherine Forsting (nee Sotir); loving father of Diana (Craig) Herron and Debra (Jack, Jr.) Choler; dear grandfather of Katherine Herron, Jack III and Rachel Choler; dear brother of the late Elsas Doak; and dear uncle of John (Diane) Hurst, Kathy (Mike) Gibler, Karen (Dan) Martin, August (Jan) Hurst, Steve (Lisa) Sotir, Susan (Dennis) DiPietre and the late Carol Heckenkamp.
Sgt. Forsting retired in 1991 after 36 years of service of with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where he was a detective and commander of the Major Case Squad.
Services: a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave. 63108) appreciated. Arrangements by Kutis Affton Chapel.