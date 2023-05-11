Newhouse S.L.M.P.D., Sgt. Gregory W. “Greg,” was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Greg was the beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” Newhouse (nee Lauer); loving father of Joshua and Caitlyn Newhouse; adoring son of Verneal Minderman and the late William Newhouse; cherished brother of Natalie (Don) Hake, Bill (Beth) Newhouse and the late Gail Kloeppel; dear son-in-law of Raymond and Beverly Lauer; dear brother-in-law of Mike (Chris), Paul (Julie) and Matt (Tracy) Lauer; and our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Visitation was at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, May 10/ Memorial Mass was at Our Lady of Sorrows (Kingshighway and Rhodes) on Thursday, May 11. Internment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Backstoppers appreciated.