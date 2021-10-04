Dear Larry Chapman,
We’ve never met, Larry, but I’ve been thinking about you lately. It must be irritating to constantly have to address all these questions people keep asking about your big project between Shady Creek and the railroad tracks. But I don’t think anyone’s deliberately trying to be annoying. It seems to me to be more a matter of trust. Handing over the transformation of their historic downtown to a businessman such as yourself is a really big deal, and I keep running into people who need some reassurance.
And let’s face it, Larry, you can be pretty direct sometimes. Like these quotes I see in Saturday’s Post-Dispatch.
I read that you and a partner are building a great big complex in University City and apparently had the crews working all-night shifts. When the neighbors complained that they couldn’t sleep, you told the newspaper: “It does not matter what we do or how we try to accommodate the neighbors, somebody is always going to complain.” Uh, oh. And then you said: “There is no really great thing that can come without some inconvenience.” Not a lot of empathy there, Larry.
Those kinds of statements make people around here wonder if Douglass Hill gets the green light and those seven-story towers start going up, how concerned you’re going to be about the noise, traffic and prolonged inconveniences to us Webster folk.
You’ve told us repeatedly that your ideas are “bold.” I’m not sure that message is working out for you, Larry. With a $320 million deal in the balance, you might want to have your PR team craft the public comments and just stop saying stuff for a while. Maybe that would help cut down on all that complaining out there.
Patrick Murphy
Webster Groves