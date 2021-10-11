The proposed SG Collaborative plan lacks imagination, missing an opportunity to adapt to Webster history and architecture.
Topographical features, nature and existing historical buildings were omitted in the plan. Instead, we have a “boiler plate” concept, nothing more than a computer-generated plan to the likes of St. Louis city.
Clearing the land of historical buildings, viable businesses and nature’s wonders should not be a substitute for what could be a compatible and ageless plan; fresh now and into the future; not to forget the practicality with railroad tracks being a consideration.
Our city deserves better and should keep that “Groves” part of our logo.
David M. Homeier
Webster Groves