SG Collaborative (SGC) will share initial concepts for a large-scale development project in Webster Groves during a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 7 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Registration for the town hall is available at https://www.sgcollaborative.com/sgc/town-hall.
The proposed development area is bounded by Gore Avenue, Pacific Avenue, Rock Hill Road and Kirkham Avenue. City leaders selected SG Collaborative as the preferred developer earlier this year, after issuing a request for proposals.
“We developed these initial concepts considering the input we gathered from an extensive community engagement process, market conditions and the need for environmental and economic sustainability. We hope these concepts generate further discussion about how we can create something that benefits the entire Webster Groves community,” said Larry Chapman of SG Collaborative and a longtime Webster Groves resident.
Leading up to the concept unveiling, SGC hosted an introductory town hall meeting and six focused discussion groups based around the six most prominent themes from public suggestions, ideas and questions.
The SGC team has also been meeting with individual stakeholders and groups to gain a well-rounded view of the community’s ideas and needs.
Attendees of the July 14 event will hear from SGC leadership and will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments. Community members may also provide ideas and feedback at sgcollaborative.com.