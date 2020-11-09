I would urge the city of Webster Groves and/or SG Collaborative to get in touch with Ladue and/or Brentwood to discuss traffic on McKnight Road, north of Manchester.
Ladue and Brentwood are addressing the traffic nightmare that occurs on McKnight every morning during rush hour by commissioning a traffic survey that, hopefully, will alleviate the problem. Assuming all the projected residents of the SG Collaborative will not be going to work in Webster Groves or south of Webster, the development will only be adding to an already difficult situation.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves