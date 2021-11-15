To predict Douglass Hill’s impact on the community of North Webster and the city as a whole, it is imperative to research the track record of the developers involved. Seneca and Green Street have an excellent reputation within the St. Louis community for working diligently to revitalize areas in need of improvement.
Green Street backed the award-winning conversion of the former Auto Beauty Specialists building into the larger, relocated Olive + Oak that opened last year. This $11 million project was instrumental in helping a younger restaurant gain footing in Old Webster. Seneca’s 9 Mile Garden in Affton has innovated the way we think about food trucks by creating an outdoor green space where local restaurateurs can station their trucks in a communal gathering space.
I decided to look beyond the shiny buildings displayed on the developers’ sites by driving around St. Louis to see these completed projects for myself. I would not describe a single development I saw as overscaled or out of character for their areas. The projects are designed within the best interest of their communities and surrounding environment.
If you oppose Douglass Hill, I encourage you to research Seneca and Green Street, check out its local projects and see for yourself that SG Collaborative is not our enemy.
Luke Miller
Webster Groves