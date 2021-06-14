Members of the Webster Groves Plan Commission had a late night on Monday, June 7, as two full hours of prerecorded public comments on the proposed Douglass Hill development project pushed the meeting to 11:15 p.m.
Monday marked the first step in what is expected to be a long review process by the city of a proposed major retail and residential development on 15 acres to the north of the Old Webster shopping area.
SG Collaborative is before the city’s plan commission with a zoning change application. The developer is requesting that the site, which currently consists of four different zoning designations, be changed to a single designation of planned commercial. The request was submitted by Larry Chapman, manager of SG Collaborative, LLC.
The plan commission will ultimately make its recommendation on the zoning request to the city council, which is required to hold a minimum of two council meetings before voting on the matter.
Given the size, complexity and community interest in the proposal, the plan commission expects the public hearing to continue over the next two meetings, July 12 and Aug. 9, according to Webster Groves Director of Planning and Development Mara Perry. The July 12 meeting will be pushed forward by a half hour, beginning at 6:30.
Monday’s public hearing began with an explanation by Perry on the process by which the plan commission evaluates the zoning change application. Perry also reviewed the types of zoning in place at the proposed development site since 1923, the year the city adopted its first zoning ordinance. The development area is bounded by Rock Hill Road to the west, West Kirkham Avenue to the north, North Gore Avenue to the east and Pacific Avenue to the south.
Plan Commission review of the proposal will determine if incorporating mixed office, restaurant, retail and multi-family uses at the site would meet the intent of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Among other items, the commission will review parking, traffic, tree preservation, landscaping, setbacks, building heights, light standards and more. Perry said the area’s Shady Creek will pose a real challenge, as approvals or permits would need to be coordinated among five governing agencies.
Perry said city staff analysis of these items will be made at the July 12 meeting, along with a presentation from the developer. Public comments will not be read at the meeting.
Public Comments
Monday’s Plan Commission meeting, presented on Zoom, included two hours of citizen comments — some prerecorded and others read from emails. Comments were limited to three minutes each.
The vast majority of those commenting were vehement in their opposition to the development plan. Many said that while they don’t oppose development at the location, the Douglass Hill proposal is far too large and would serve to “alter the community’s character,” as one citizen said.
At least three residents compared depictions of the development’s mixed-use buildings to Soviet Union-style apartment buildings. Two others mentioned St. Louis City’s failed Pruitt Igoe. Adjectives used to describe the development included “appalling,” “hideous and sad,” “embarrassing” and “a monstrosity.”
The environmental impact on Shady Creek, concerns about increased traffic on surrounding streets, density, construction noise, increased enrollment in the Webster Groves School District, the possible use of eminent domain on existing businesses and the use of tax increment financing were some of the repeated concerns.
But not all of the comments were negative. Some stated the development would “be great for Webster,” an opportunity for a new residential/retail community that should not be lost.
The developer is calling for eight multi-use buildings, up to 16 town homes and a public gathering space. South facing buildings would be five stories; north facing buildings would be seven stories. Buildings would be constructed in phases over a 60-month period, according to the developer’s zoning change application.
Perry stressed that all new structures will be required to go before the Architectural Review Board for review, and that the developer intends to present one building at a time.
“Citizens are concerned about how tall is it going to be or how many buildings there will be, but this still has to go to the Architectural Review Board. This is not likely what it is going to look like. It still has to go through the process,” Perry said.
Perry said that several citizens falsely commented that the developer had removed the retail portion from the development plan. She said this and other misconceptions will be addressed by the developer’s presentation at the July 12 meeting.