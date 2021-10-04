Jeff Smith’s logic on the SG Collaborative plan? “I have concerns about the scale. I very much have concerns about eminent domain. But, based on what is in front of us, I believe the plan is: Better to move forward with something for Webster than nothing. So, I vote yes.” And Webster Groves Plan Commission Member Annie Tierney agreed with Smith and voted yes.
Better to move forward with a bad plan rather than work for a good plan? And if this turns out to be a bad plan, it will be a bad plan for the next 50, 60 or more years.
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves