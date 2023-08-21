The Webster Groves School District recently welcomed several new administrators.
Pictured are, from left: Emily Burst, principal of Edgar Road Elementary; Meg Holiday, assistant principal of Bristol Elementary; Zach Klestinske, director of technology; Amanda Reading, director of the Walter Ambrose Family Center; Ben Flunker, assistant principal of Hixson Middle; and Jennifer Macalady, coordinator for the Special School District.
Not pictured: Brandy Koppel, assistant principal of Edgar Road Elementary.