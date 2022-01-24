Webster Groves residents may have noticed some construction projects happening around town — here’s an update on a few of them.
Big Bend & Laclede Station Road
Construction is well underway at the corner of Big Bend Boulevard and North Laclede Station Road, soon to be the site of a Total Access Urgent Care.
The property at 7816 Big Bend Blvd. was formerly the site of a car lot for Webster Groves Subaru.
“Total Access Urgent Care is excited to join the Webster Groves community at the corners of Big Bend Boulevard and Laclede Station Road,” Total Access Urgent Care wrote in its application to the city last year. “We look forward to providing a faster, more friendly and much more affordable alternative to the ER for the neighborhood.”
Construction is expected to be completed in April.
Road Work On Elm Continues
Road work continues on South Elm Avenue as Missouri American Water crews replace water mains in the area.
“Crews are now ready to mill and overlay the section between Swon and Lockwood,” said Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city of Webster Groves. “They are waiting on decent weather to be able to do the asphalt,” The section from Swon to Big Bend is having the house water service lines hooked up. This is also weather dependent. Once they complete the service lines, they will mill and overlay that section as well.”
The work, which began in March 2021, is one of several water main replacement projects Missouri American Water scheduled for Webster Groves. Residents and motorists have experienced closures and delays since the start of the project.
West Lockwood Avenue
Construction is ongoing at 23 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster, which is slated for an attorney’s office and a coffee shop without a drive thru, according to Starkey.
Starkey said she did not know the name of the attorney or the coffee shop, as the city does not yet have the business licenses for either, but construction is expected to be completed in June.
The entire .79-acre site at 23 and 29 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster is also home to Regions Bank, which opened in April of 2020. The site is the former location of Gerber Chapel mortuary building, which closed in 2016. Roughly 26 parking spaces will be shared between the bank and the new coffee shop.
During prior discussion about the site during council meetings, the city noted that a drive thru for the coffee shop would not be permitted because “Old Webster is meant to be a walkable, pedestrian-friendly district.”