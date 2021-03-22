Seven staff members of the Webster Groves High School Echo student newspaper have been approved for membership in Quill and Scroll, the international honorary society for high school journalists. From left, they are senior Addie Palmquist, senior Kelly Woodyard, sophomore Lydia Urice, junior Ava Musgraves, junior Jackson Parks, sophomore Calvin Lescher and junior Zeke La Mantia. Quill and Scroll was founded at the University of Iowa in 1926 to encourage and recognize “individual student achievement in journalism and scholastic publication.”