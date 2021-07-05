Visit America’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theater for its third show of the season. “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” runs Aug. 12-18 at The Muny in Forest Park.
Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including “Bless Your Beautiful Hide” and “Goin’ Courtin’.” With two of the most eminent dance scenes in musical theatre history and seven times the fun, saddle up for an unforgettable joyride through the Oregon frontier.
New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are currently available, with single tickets available on July 12. Tickets can be purchased at muny.org or by calling 314-361-1900, ext. 1550. The box office in Forest Park is closed to walk-ups until July 5.