In what was otherwise an excellent, well written article, “Kirkwood Historical Society Marks 60 Years” (WKT, June 4 issue) the story begins by stating that James Pugh Kirkwood was the founder of the city.
Actually, J.P. Kirkwood was not the founder, but it was indeed named after him. Mr. Kirkwood was the chief engineer in charge of locating the route for the Pacific Railroad (later Missouri-Pacific) and the building of it. The “Green Tree City” was founded by Richard Elliott and Hiram Leffingwell back in 1853.
Ronald Krieger
Kirkwood