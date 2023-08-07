Regarding the Shrewsbury pool party for first responders, I wanted to provide a clear and vivid description of the night’s events — a special occasion dedicated to honoring the men and women who serve and protect our wonderful city.
Organized by a few of the citizens, this inclusive event welcomed everyone in the community. Its primary purpose was to express gratitude to our first responders and their families, with many attendees bringing their children along. The atmosphere was warm and family oriented.
During the evening, one individual was attempting to swim the length of the pool, but unexpectedly ran out of breath. Thanks to the attentive lifeguards, the person was promptly brought to the surface. The fellow first responders in attendance immediately sprang into action and helped save the person’s life.
Although it was a scary and unfortunate accident, it served as a powerful reminder of how fortunate we are to have such dedicated individuals protecting our city. While alcohol was present at the party, it was a BYOB arrangement, the overall event was designed to be family friendly, and it was.
Furthermore, there were engaging activities for children such as coloring pages, allowing them to express their appreciation through letters of thanks to our first responders.
The evening stood as a heartfelt gesture to recognize the bravery of our team of first responders, including the dedicated lifeguards. It is disheartening that this positive celebration has been misconstrued in any way.
We should take pride in coming together to acknowledge and support the efforts of Shrewsbury’s finest in safeguarding our community.
Lauren Odenwald
Shrewsbury