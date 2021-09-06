The sister of a dear friend has been battling cancer for over 10 years now. Recently, she had to go back into the hospital as the cancer moved to her liver.
As of this writing she’s been in the hospital six days with a stage four classification.
It’s terrible for her, but what’s even worse is the two days she spent in the emergency room prior to getting into a room. That’s because all the beds were occupied by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients! (The national news has reported on patients dying because they couldn’t get a bed.)
I’ve read about the selfishness of the unvaccinated, and the frustration of doctors and nurses who have to take care of them. It’s not fair to deprive my friend’s sister and others who have been fighting a true medical emergency while these uncaring people end up in the hospital because they didn’t want the vaccine for whatever reason.
It seems hospitals should set aside at least five beds for truly legitimate patients like my friend’s sister, accident victims and heart attack patients. If the unvaccinated don’t want to follow medical advice on the vaccine, it seems they should be willing to wait for a bed.
Ann Telthorst
Webster Groves