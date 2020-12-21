In his Dec. 11 Letter to the Editor, Mr. Chapman of SG Collaborative attempts to fairly consider the issue of Shady Creek, which would run the length of the proposed area. He describes an unsightly and useless stretch of the creek full of debris and lifelessness. And as the public has become galvanized to environmental matters, he now comes forward to reassure us.
If serious proposals require serious analysis and explanation, he has in this letter failed to do so. He does not lay out any real details of what a creek renewal means, nor does he offer any environmental studies to enlighten us about creek systems. At no time does he refer to what actual citizens would like to see in terms of green space. Could such real “natural” green space even be possible in a forest of buildings?
He invokes the straw man argument that the derelict creek is the problem, for which his company will provide all the remedies. He positions himself as a kind of naturalist expert who walks the creek and understands “meaningful” wildlife, appropriate planting, flooding, and creek bed renewal. He promises to change drainage, restore native plant species, restore the creek to “a more natural and sustainable condition,” and work with the city — all of which is neither original nor specific. These promises should not be ignored as so many platitudes — by their very dismissive nature they belie the true intent of the project to build maximally and marginalize inconvenient issues.
Rather, a skeptical measured approach is in order: show us, the citizens, what would work to our benefit, wherein the creek system is an essential feature. For example, why not apply the terrific example of Larson Park which feeds the project area and provides a partial model for what people actually want?
We as residents and citizens have a right to know and approve of major changes that will impact us and our children. And for starters, let us agree that swaths of cement are not natural.
Ralph Hoffsten
Webster Groves