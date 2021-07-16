July 18 is National Ice Cream Day, and this year, it also happens to fall on Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream’s 18th birthday.
The day-long birthday extravaganza at Serendipity, 8130 Big Bend Blvd., includes deeply discounted ice cream, new flavor launches, live music, face painting, balloon making, giveaways, celebratory swag and the debut of a new spirited shake.
“Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, life is starting to get peachy again … and what better way to toast new beginnings than with our celebratory Spirited Shake of the Month, ‘Life’s a Peach!’” said Beckie Jacobs, owner of Serendipity.
A portion of the birthday party proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of St. Louis.
“We are so grateful for all of the love and loyalty we’ve received over the past 18 years and we can’t wait to shower our guests and friends with the same on the 18th,” Jacbos said. “Running a small business during the pandemic was challenging and we never could have prevailed without the sweet support of our Webster Groves friends and the St.
Louis community.”
For more information, visit serendipity-icecream.com.