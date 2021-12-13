Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, a Webster Groves institution since 2003, announced Dec. 8 that it will close its original location at 8130 Big Bend Blvd. on Thursday, Dec. 23. Owner Beckie Jacobs will open a significantly larger flagship location in The Grove, 4400 Manchester Road, in spring of 2022.
Jacobs told the Times it breaks her heart to close the Webster location, but that she couldn’t come to an agreement with the landlord.
“This is so bittersweet for me,” she said. “After 18 beloved years in Webster Groves, my customers have truly become family. Unfortunately, I’ve been unable to come to an agreement with my landlord, who terminated my lease, and I’ve been unsuccessful in finding a suitable, alternative location in Webster at this time. Fortunately, my plans for a new location in The Grove have been in the works for quite some time, and we’ve got some super cool changes in store for our guests with our new location.”
The new location will have increased hours and an expanded menu, including coffee floats and pastries. For more details, visit serendipity-icecream.com.