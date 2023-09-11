St. Louis Community College at Meramec will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Financial Services and Enrollment Center and a new Center for Emerging Technology on Friday, Sept. 8.
The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Louis Community College-Meramec Outdoor quad, south of the Humanities West Building, 11333 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood.
The new buildings are the fourth and fifth of six construction projects undertaken by the college as part of “STLCC Transformed.”
The Financial Services and Enrollment Center and the Center for Emerging Technology will serve as the new Big Bend Road “front door” to the Meramec campus and will offer a variety of new programs in modern, innovative classrooms.
An accessible, inclusive plaza will connect the two buildings to encourage outdoor exploration and learning. Each is projected to cost $46.5 million, covered by funds from Proposition R, an eight-cent tax levy approved by voters in 2021. Construction will begin following demolition of three existing buildings on the Meramec campus. The buildings are anticipated to open in the summer of 2025.