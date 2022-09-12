STL Recovery Fun will host an alcohol/drug-free festival of fun, music and camaraderie for the St. Louis recovery community from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Galaxy Red, Jake’s Leg and the Peter Mayer Band will perform during the daylong event at the Kirkwood Park Amphitheater. The event is free and open to the public. Food will be available for purchase from area food trucks.
“What the bands have in common is a desire to support the St. Louis recovery community, thanks to connection with a family member or friend who has suffered the effects of addiction on their lives,” said Jim Murphy, founder of STL Recovery Fun.
Murphy said RecoveryFest STL answers more than a desire for an outdoor concert for the recovery community.
“COVID has decimated one of the foundational elements of recovery: the face-to-face connection with others facing the same challenges of remaining sober, and people are dying as a result,” he said.
The increase in opioid overdose deaths during the pandemic has been attributed to various factors including reduced access to interventions, increased levels of stress due to isolation and loss of mental health support, according to the National Institute of Health.
“Pre-COVID, Twelve Step recovery programs held 1,000 meetings in church basements and living rooms in the area,” Murphy said. “Those are now down to 500. And while Zoom meetings serve a purpose, they fall short of providing a chance to step into a new fresh environment, make new friends and catch up with old ones.”
He’s hoping the concert will provide a place to do that. For more information, visit www.stlrecoveryfun.com or contact Murphy at aajwmurphy@gmail.com.