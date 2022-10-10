Seniors Home Care, celebrating its 35th year of providing professional and compassionate in-home care, continues to adhere to their high standards set in 1987.
Kit Whittington, a registered nurse, founded Seniors Home Care for her grandmother who required in-home care.
After discovering firsthand, the profound need for professional in-home care, Kit started Seniors Home Care with one goal in mind – to offer seniors and their families the kind of high-level, custom tailored care she had tenderly provided to her own grandmother.
SHC’s reputation spread quickly over the years by way of satisfied clients. Today, Kit’s son, Ryan Whittington is the CEO and continues to lead and grow the company through four core values – Dignity, Integrity, Compassion and Advocacy.
SHC is a leader in the home care industry and is affiliated with numerous state and national organizations, including the prestigious Home Care Association of America.
Seniors Home Care has received the coveted St. Louis Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, which recognizes companies and charities that are committed to exceptional standards for ethical business practices. They maintain an A+ rating with the BBB.
For the fifth year in a row, Seniors Home Care was recently awarded the “2022 Provider of Choice”, “2022 Employer of Choice” and “2022 Leader in Excellence” awards by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm.
Clients appreciate how Seniors Home Care matches staff to clients’ wants and needs; that the caregivers love their jobs; and that the office staff acts quickly to serve each client. All employees undergo drug testing, a thorough background search and complete a training program.
Seniors Home Care is actively welcoming new families to assist. Please contact us if you, or someone you know is in need of assistance. Our team is available to talk with you today.
504 Marshall Ave.
Webster Groves • 314-962-2666