Kit Whittington, a registered nurse, founded Seniors Home Care in 1987 for her grandmother who required in-home care. Now, 36 years later, Ryan and Gretchen Whittington lead the Seniors Home Care team and ensure compassionate in-home care services for seniors.
“We continue to match highly-trained caregivers to our clients as we did 36 years ago,” said Ryan Whittington. “Through technology, we are now able to communicate faster and more efficiently and allow an online portal for our clients’ families to read care notes.”
Clients appreciate how Seniors Home Care matches staff to clients’ wants and needs; that the caregivers love their jobs; and that the office staff acts quickly to serve each client. All employees undergo drug testing, a thorough background search and complete a training program.
The company’s four core values — Dignity, Integrity, Compassion and Advocacy — shape its vision to make home the best place to live.
Seniors Home Care is a leader in the home care industry and is affiliated with numerous state and national organizations, including the prestigious Home Care Association of America.
Seniors Home Care has received the coveted St. Louis Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, which recognizes companies and charities that are committed to exceptional standards for ethical business practices. The company maintains an A+ rating with the BBB.
For the fifth year in a row, Seniors Home Care was recently awarded the “2023 Provider of Choice,” “2023 Employer of Choice” and “2023 Leader in Excellence” awards by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm.
Seniors Home Care is actively welcoming new families. Reach out if you or someone you know is in need of assistance. Our team is available to talk with you today.
504 Marshall Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-962-2666