The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday nixed a property tax freeze for seniors. Members of Missouri Tax Relief Now say they are confident that voters will reverse the county’s decision on senior taxes in 2024.
“It’s too late to get on the ballot this year, but we feel pretty good that it can happen in 2024,” said Dennis Ganahl, director of Missouri Tax Relief Now. “Seniors need tax relief and they are motivated.
“After the county failed to act last week, we got 25 calls from people who said they would volunteer to get petitions signed to get this tax relief on the ballot,” Ganahl added. “I’m pretty sure we’ll have 50 by the end of this week.”
To get the plan on the ballot, advocates would have to collect signatures on petitions from at least 5% of the number of county residents
who voted in the 2020 gubernatorial election. Missouri Tax Relief Now said it can easily get that done.
The bill’s sponsor, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder, a Ballwin Republican, said he was very disappointed the measure lost in a 4-3 vote. He was joined by two other Republicans, Dennis Hancock and Ernie Trakas.
Four Democrats opposed the Harder bill: Lisa Clancy, Kelli Dunaway, Shalonda Webb and Rita Heard Days.
“I’m very disappointed that this came down to a strictly partisan vote,” said Ganahl of Missouri Tax Relief Now. “It’s hard not to think that Democratic County Executive Sam Page had some back-room discussions to turn this into a partisan split.
“The bill to make the senior tax freeze possible in counties passed in the state legislature by an overwhelming non-partisan vote, 187-3,” he added. “Helping seniors is very popular in this state, but not with our county council.”
Missouri Tax Relief Now predicts that other counties in the state will pass the tax relief measure, and that will put pressure on St. Louis County to reverse course as senior constituents here are left out in the cold.
The senior tax relief measure was made possible after Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation earlier this summer known as SB190 to allow counties to freeze property taxes for seniors when they are old enough to take Social Security.
That Social Security requirement was one of the sticking points for some county council members. They said it’s problematic to have to be eligible for Social Security to qualify.
They expressed concern about teachers and others who may lack eligibility because they are not in the Social Security program. There also are questions about those who receive Social Security spousal benefits, but who themselves do not qualify as senior citizens yet.
The Missouri School Boards Association and the Missouri Association of Counties lobbied against the statehouse bill and urged Parson not to sign it. They are taking the fight to Missouri counties now to try to stop the bill’s implementation.
Some counties argue the legislation is not framed precisely and will be costly to put into effect. School districts contend they will be especially hard hit by any senior tax freeze.
Missouri Tax Relief Now members said the state’s Hancock Amendment ensures that schools and counties can recover lost senior tax freeze money because they are allowed to recoup decreased revenues by increasing tax levies.
Ganahl of Missouri Tax Relief Now said many seniors are unhappy with the property value hikes they recently received in the mail from the county assessor’s office. He said those hikes will soon translate into major property tax increases and an outcry from seniors.
“The assessor said the largest reassessment increases were as much as 20% in North County,” said Ganahl. “When the resulting increase in property taxes arrive, I suspect those who represent that area will be hearing from constituents.”