At The Gatesworth, Senior Living Your Way means enjoying the best opportunities for leading a fulfilling life in a community where the choices are as interesting as the Residents themselves. Since opening in 1988, the vision for this senior living community has been to create a warm, comfortable, welcoming and vibrant environment full of opportunities.
“The Gatesworth provides you with everything you need to live an active and engaged life,” says Executive Director Carrie Montrey. “It’s not just about living well. It’s about being well.”
“We know our Residents personally and strive to meet every request with exceptional service,” adds Montrey. “Our commitment to excellence shines through in our team and on-site owners. We’re always listening to our Residents so we can be responsive to their wishes and needs.”
The Gatesworth offers modern, beautifully appointed one- or two-bedroom apartments for lease to provide Residents with complete freedom and flexibility. There is no commitment to buy or any entry fees.
As part of the community’s unparalleled personal service, a move-in coordinator is available to assist new Residents with all aspects of relocation. Residents also can customize their apartment homes to suit their tastes.
The Gatesworth inspires an active lifestyle. You can easily find ample opportunities to connect with others by participating in one of the available cultural events, lectures, fitness classes, gardening opportunities or dining options.
“You don’t have to fill your social calendar—unless you want to,” says Montrey. “There’s always something going on here. Each of us has different needs for social interaction; some find it energizing, others find it fulfilling but need quiet time, too. Residents can engage in as much or as little as they want. The choice is always theirs.”
The Gatesworth apartment homes are set within a lushly-landscaped oasis. A beautiful lakeside courtyard beckons Residents outside to sip coffee each morning or take a stroll. Residents also can enjoy a private garden, greenhouse, putting green and outdoor party pavilion.
Inside, Residents enjoy open areas to meet friends for a card game and a bar area to share an evening cocktail and conversation. Residents also can catch a movie in the Starbird Theatre, complete with a state-of-the-art digital projection system, Dolby Surround System—and, of course, a popcorn machine.
The Starbird Theatre is also a comfortable setting for guest speakers, cultural events, worship services, lecture series, live entertainment on the stage, and more.
Residents stay active in the fitness center, which includes an indoor saltwater pool and private locker rooms with showers. Daily group fitness classes include yoga, water exercise, tai chi and more. A team of instructors and personal trainers is available to design custom fitness programs that meet your individual needs.
The Gatesworth makes it easy to enjoy healthy, delicious meals at home. Residents can choose from casual or fine dining in one of three on-site restaurants. Award-winning Executive Chef Brian Hardy and his team start with fresh, local ingredients and handle all prep work in-house to create their culinary masterpieces.
“Our Residents enjoy peace of mind and carefree living. Every detail is considered with personal, exceptional service in a beautiful setting. It’s an extraordinary way to live independently,” Montrey proclaims. “And, should health care needs ever change, Residents have the added security of on-site continuing care options.”
