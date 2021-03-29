Residents at The Gatesworth, a senior living community in St. Louis, agree that one thing is apparent – there’s no place they’d rather be.
The environment at The Gatesworth provides a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle year-round to those who call it home.
The Gatesworth staff promotes wellness, health and happiness which has been even more important during these recent times.
The Gatesworth has taken vital steps to ensure residents continue to enjoy their hobbies and interests and that they feel comforted, supported, safe and connected with friends and family. The community has pulled together by drawing from the collective strength and support of residents and staff, becoming closer, more spirited and better than ever before.
“At The Gatesworth, we know our residents well and strive to meet every request with exceptional service to make life for our residents more convenient and enjoyable,” says Executive Director Carrie Montrey. “As a community, our commitment to excellence shines through in our team and on-site owners. We’re always listening to our residents, so we can be responsive to their wishes and needs.”
One prime example can be found in The Gatesworth’s kitchens. Award-winning Chef Brian Hardy and his impressive staff of culinary standouts work tirelessly to provide healthy, fresh, delicious cuisine. “A healthy, well-balanced, fully customized diet is something every resident of The Gatesworth has always enjoyed,” Hardy said. “In many establishments, you’ll find processed food; that’s not our way at The Gatesworth. We bring fresh ingredients in and do the work ourselves. All our baking, butchering and brining is done in-house. We peel, blanch and prepare vegetables by hand. Almost everything is made from scratch. It’s not the easiest way, but it’s the best way to retain flavor and nutrients.”
“Our residents inspire and sometimes even provide the recipes,” Hardy added. “Our kitchen can prepare pretty much anything, and we love the challenge of trying to bring a resident’s beloved family recipe to life. It’s all about that personal touch.” Residents can choose casual or fine dining from one of the three full-service restaurants or have their own recipes prepared and delivered with in-room service.
While the global health situation has made in-house cooking more challenging than usual, Chef Hardy and his staff haven’t relaxed their standards; if anything, they’re more dedicated than ever to going above and beyond to help residents feel safe and secure. The Gatesworth’s community-wide safety protocols extend into the kitchen, where enhanced measures are being taken to observe social distancing guidelines.
The Gatesworth is a warm and welcoming community where residents remain active, eat well, pursue their passions and make new friends. In addition to the lives they lead in the greater community, people who choose to live at The Gatesworth can walk garden paths or tend flowers in the greenhouse. And they can practice their putting, play billiards, paint a portrait or landscape and even roll out that yoga mat. Residents engage in as much or as little as they want. The choice is always theirs.
“Our residents enjoy peace of mind and carefree living, Montrey says. “It’s all part of the exceptional service we’re known for.” At The Gatesworth, it’s not just about living well. It’s about being well and providing a haven during uncertain times.
By going the extra mile in everything they do, The Gatesworth is setting a new standard in senior living, at an exceptional value. The Gatesworth offers modern, beautifully appointed one- and two-bedroom apartments for lease, with no entry fees, to provide residents complete freedom and flexibility. Call (314) 993-0111 or visit TheGatesworth.com to learn more or schedule a tour.
