For more than 60 years, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, a ministry of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, has been proudly serving older adults through a variety of housing options that include independent living, assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. In addition, we serve many clients through our social services department, providing them with the resources they need to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
While we continue to provide a continuum of care on our beautiful Shrewsbury campus, our latest focus has been creating a home-like environment for people with dementia and other age-related memory disorders. “There are currently five million people living with age-related dementia in the US, so we must recognize these trends locally,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “Each and every older adult deserves quality, personalized care.”
In January, we welcomed our first residents to our newest state-of-the-art memory care communities, Michael and Gabriel, which provide 24/7 care to 26 residents. Each community features a natural environment with cutting-edge technology to help mitigate the effects of sundowning for those with dementia. Sundowning is a state of increased confusion and restlessness that worsens as daylight begins to fade. The residential-style communities connect to the existing assisted living complex, Mother of Perpetual Help, which has two additional communities dedicated to memory care.
As a ministry of Catholic Charities, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services promotes the dignity of human life within a variety of high-quality, specialized communities all the while providing older adults with programs and community-based services to joyfully live their best lives.
“We’re strangers when we come in, and it doesn’t take long until we’re friends. It’s so hard when you can’t take care of yourself, but the staff is special. They love people, and they are here to care,” said one of our assisted living residents. “It’s not just that they’re cleaning the bathroom or fixing the pipes; they’re here to help us live.”
In addition to our memory care and assisted living communities, our Watson Road campus is home to Our Lady of Life, an independent living community, Mary, Queen and Mother Center, our skilled nursing and rehabilitation community, along with two affordable apartment complexes. We serve the greater St. Louis area with eight affordable senior apartment complexes (Dardenne Prairie, the City of St. Louis, Bridgeton, Florissant, and Warrenton) plus an assisted living apartment in the Central West End. Our Social Services department provides access to supportive programs that include counseling, emergency assistance, rehabilitative therapy, and our exclusive Foster Grandparent senior employment program.
“I want this to be a place I would trust with my loved ones – and it is,” Baechle said. “My mom lives here with us. Let us show you why our continuum of care and our values set us apart.”
