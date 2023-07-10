Martha Schmitt’s letter (June 19) expresses concern about what will happen to the Peace United Church of Christ property at Lockwood and Plant once it is sold.
Our plan is to build affordable residential units for seniors, something that is sorely needed in our community. Right now, many senior citizens on fixed incomes in Webster Groves are at risk of being pushed out of our community due to increased property taxes and other financial pressures.
The letter raises another important question, “What will happen to those magnificent trees?” In the coming weeks, we will be sharing our plans for the property, including the preservation of the beautiful green space.
We are working hard to create something special for our seniors and we cannot wait to share it with the community. We love our community. We love our seniors, and we love our trees, too!
Jeff Davis
Peace United Church of Christ
Webster Groves