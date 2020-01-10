As a vintage 1953 Baby Boomer, I’ve witnessed shameful periods in U.S. history in my lifetime, but the past three years take the cake. Nancy Pelosi says she does not hate President Trump. I don’t know if I can say the same.
There is no question, however, that I hate his words, I hate his actions and I hate what he is doing to our country, our national security, our dedicated public servants, our military, the courts, our natural environment, the less fortunate, people of color, non-Christians, our foreign allies, our future ...
During the president’s likely impending impeachment trial pursuant to the rules, senators must take the following oath: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.”
While various senators have made comments that hint at a lack of impartiality, Senators Graham and McConnell have left no doubt about their attitudes and intentions toward the trial. Graham has stated “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” McConnell has announced “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can.”
Prior to administering the oath to that august body, I hope Chief Justice Roberts will emphasize the seriousness of this trial within the current context and the preciousness of the senators’ oath thereto, as well as the history to be written of their conduct for which they will be judged by future generations. To that end, I pray that every senator reads Mr. Michael Gerson’s Jan. 1 column in the Post-Dispatch, “Will the new year bring healing or more pain?” Senators must take their task to heart, as well as to conscience.
Kirkwood