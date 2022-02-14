I am writing to express my opposition to Missouri SB 907 (aka S29), introduced by Sen. Andrew Koenig, which would require closed primaries in Missouri, in which all voters would be required to identify as either Republicans or Democrats.
Responses to the Gallup poll question: “In politics, as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?” consistently show that roughly 40% of voters identify as independents, compared to roughly 30% each for Republicans and Democrats, since at least 2004 (see http://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx).
Sen. Koenig’s bill would disenfranchise the most significant segment of Missouri voters from state primaries because without knowing the facts, he has assumed that all voters must belong to either the Republican or Democratic party.
Presley Barker
Shrewsbury