In a Dec. 6 letter to the editor, Maria Blaha of Webster Groves said she was “appalled” that Senator Josh Hawley promptly acknowledged receipt of a letter she sent but didn’t go into great detail. As Sen. Hawley’s State Director, let me take a moment to explain our process for responding to letters we receive from constituents.
Sen. Hawley takes pride in being responsive to Missourians’ concerns, so we make it a priority to respond to each of the thousands of constituent letters we receive every week, and we respond promptly. First, we send a note acknowledging we received the letter, so the sender realizes we received it and value hearing from her. This is the response Ms. Blaha received. But then, Sen. Hawley likes to follow up again with a more detailed response that addresses the specific concern the sender raised. He does this so he can address the concerns of the sender in a thoughtful and specific fashion.
It is an honor to represent Missouri in the United States Senate, and we welcome your suggestions and feedback on Sen. Hawley’s work representing you in Congress.
Daniel Hartman
State Director
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley