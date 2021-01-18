Let us never forget that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley played an instrumental role in the shameful storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
After all, it was Hawley’s support for House Republicans’ efforts that forced Congress to debate the counting of Electoral College votes. This significantly raised the profile of this event as he and President Trump stated falsehood after falsehood about how this routine event could actually change the results of the presidential election.
So while he now waves a stern finger at the violent protesters who defiled our democracy, Hawley was happy to be in front of the TV cameras fighting for the same goal while simultaneously being the ladder-climbing politician he supposedly abhorred when he ran for higher office.
Just as the people who fight to let their alcoholic relative maintain a driver’s license bear some of the blame when he kills someone in a car accident, the enablers of Trump bear significant responsibility as he tramples our democratic traditions in an attempt to hold onto power.
There are consequences to this Republican divorce from reality and the four-year gaslighting of America by President Trump and his political and media supporters. Their endless repeating and embellishing of lie after lie has predictably led some Americans to actually trust and believe them, which has now incited violence and presented a clear threat to our American form of government.
Trump’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis said it best: “Today’s violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump. His use of the presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.”
Shane Staten
Kirkwood