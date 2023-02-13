“All you need is love,” according to the popular Beatles’ lyric. Maybe so, but a bit of romantic inspiration in a personal enrichment seminar can offer help for those in need of a little love.
That’s the contention of St. Louis Community College instructor Mary Saputo, who brings her “Hollywood Valentine” continuing education course to the Meramec campus in Kirkwood every February near Valentine’s Day.
Given the state of romance in America in 2023, some continuing education on matters of the heart may be in order. Saputo provides this “education” with film clips, romantic music, movie history and some lively narration in her presentations.
“It’s a class I put together 10 years ago and really enjoy presenting,” she said. “The clips I’ve put together are not X or R rated, but they do get student attention ... and there are smiles and hand clapping for many of the movie classics.
“I think it’s hard not to applaud and root for Tyrone Power, Yul Brynner, Gary Cooper or Clark Gable,” added Saputo. “It’s also hard not to have some appreciation for the women they loved — Vivien Leigh, Lana Turner, Julie Andrews or Barbara Stanwyck.”
Granted, many millennials and Gen Z-ers aren’t going to recognize names like Brynner and Power or Leigh and Stanwyck. But maybe they should.
And the millennials and Gen Z-ers might not buy into the sappy plots, sugary talk and the conventional love affairs of romantic films of yore. But, again, maybe they should, contends Saputo.
“I think young people can learn something about relationships from these movies,” she said. “They can learn about the art of courting. I think it involves so much more than what you see in this day and age — respect, good manners, dressing up — just some of the things missing now.
“Is chivalry dead? Maybe,” added Saputo. “I’m all for independent women, don’t get me wrong. Katharine Hepburn, Rosalind Russell are great examples of past strong women. Maybe the leading men and women of that era were just so much more suave and sophisticated.”
Dating, Courting In Decline
Alarming studies show fewer Americans are courting, dating and declaring nuptials. Dour statistics on courtship and commingling beget screaming headlines in national magazines about a “marriage crisis,” “rudderless young men” and “weddings on the wane.”
Census data shows extremely low marriage rates among millennials and Gen Z-ers. Only 29% of 18-to-34-year-olds were married in 2018, compared to 59% of young people of comparable age in 1978.
Like the old gray mare, romancing “ain’t what it used to be,” Saputo said. And romancing of the past is much more than the Boomer generation talking about their favorite make out sites or where they went to grab a malt to wrap up a date night.
Some experts blame technology for today’s decline of romance and courting. Young people use cell phone apps to hook up for one-night stands. Tinder users are looking for love in all the wrong places — or they may not be looking for love at all.
Relationship experts also blame reality dating television shows, which have high viewer ratings, for today’s “love crisis.” Love looks so easy, too casual on TV. And if things don’t work out the right away, the characters are quickly on the rebound.
“Obviously, technology and cell phones are part of the change that is affecting all of us,” said Saputo. “And the effects on how people relate, and relationships generally, are huge.
“I think two words that describe the new situation are ‘instant gratification,’” added Saputo. “Relationships take work, and often a lot of time. People don’t want to put in the work. If things don’t happen right away, they move on.”
The old romance movies often have long, involved plots. Courting takes time. A standard scenario is boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy struggles to get girl back and succeeds. Of course, the gender roles can be reversed.
It should be noted here that not all experts believe the “State of Love in America,” is so grim for Valentine’s Day 2023. The romance plots simply take longer now. Young people are delaying marriage today — and waiting until they’re financially secure before making commitments.
Tinsel Town Tidbits
Saputo concedes that her movie picks may inspire more skepticism than romance among the younger set. Even if millennials shrug and remain cynical after famous film clips, they can still learn some interesting tidbits about the old romantic movies of Tinsel Town.
For example, Clark Gable did not want the role of Rhett Butler in “Gone With The Wind.” He took it because he sorely needed the cash. He needed the money for a divorce so he could get married to Carole Lombard.
When Gable played an adult student in teacher Doris Day’s college journalism class, he was much older than her. He needed some work to look younger for the film, “Teacher’s Pet,” but was still able to sweep Day off her feet with a kiss after class.
When Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr danced vigorously in “The King and I,” she seemed winded and Brynner seemed energized. Few people know that Brynner was given hits of oxygen at breaks in the dance work to keep him going. No wonder she was breathless and he wasn’t.
Visit www.oasisnet.org and enter “Saputo” in the search engine for a listing of Saputo’s upcoming programs.