A group of concerned citizens from the Sugar Creek Ranch Historic District and Sugar Creek Valley attended the Dec. 15 meeting of Kirkwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission. On the agenda was a review of a petition by a developer to construct a driveway easement from 141 Horseshoe Drive in Sugar Creek Ranch to a proposed home site at 1334 W. Adams Ave. Thirteen speakers from Sugar Creek Ranch and Sugar Creek Valley, as well as other interested Kirkwood residents, spoke in opposition to the proposal.
Numerous legitimate concerns were expressed, including the fact that the developer, who wishes to have a West Adams address, will not have access to his property from West Adams Avenue. Ingress and egress will be from the 141 Horseshoe Drive address. A question was raised at the Nov. 17 planning and zoning meeting as to whether the developer had researched other access options to his property, i.e. building a bridge and driveway from West Adams (as other West Adams residents have done).
He admitted that he had not. Apparently he feels it less costly to enter his property through the unprecedented “back door” and, thus, disrupt the peaceful, well-established, self-contained community of Sugar Creek Ranch.
Other concerns include increased traffic, safety and security of children, construction activities; school bus, fire, ambulance and postal services; and the preservation of Sugar Creek Ranch’s Historical designation.
After the passionate pleas of 13 speakers to deny the petition, the commission voted 6-2 to approve it. In my opinion, the commission has set a dangerous precedent for Kirkwood and its decision is not in keeping with Kirkwood’s vision for the future, EnVision 2035. The petition will now be presented to the Kirkwood City Council on Jan. 6, 2022. Hopefully the council will honestly listen to its residents and deny this selfish request.
Vinnie Warner McMaster
Kirkwood