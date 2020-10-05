Mr. Martin (“Please, Kirkwood, Get Out Of The Utility Business,” WKT Sept. 25, 2020), please add to your comparison of relative costs of sanitation services in Kirkwood and Webster, real property taxes and see how you feel about emulating Webster Groves. In Kirkwood, we pay for what we use. That seems fair to me.
Also, kudos to our sanitation employees; they never leave a mess if something gets spilled. Based on what I see in other communities, I can’t say that about commercial trash services.
Craig Venneman
Kirkwood