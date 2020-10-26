The Webster-Kirkwood Times is soliciting recipes for publication in the annual Holiday Gift and Recipe Guide that will be published on Nov. 20. This year’s theme is Family Traditions.
Along with recipes for dishes and/or drinks that have been part of family traditions, readers are encouraged to share stories, memories and photos connected to their recipes. Recipes should be previously unpublished and include complete and specific lists of ingredients and quantities.
Baking temperatures, cooking times or other instructions should also be as complete and detailed as necessary for a successful result.
Recipes submitted need to include the name, address, phone number and, if applicable, the email address of the sender. Only the name of the person submitting the recipe and his or her town will be published.
Send recipes and photos by Nov. 3 to: Webster-Kirkwood Times, 122 W. Lockwood Ave., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119. Recipes and photos may also be emailed to: advertising@timesnewspapers.com.