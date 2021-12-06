The Washington University School of Medicine is currently seeking participants with tic disorders for a median nerve stimulation study.
Anyone ages 15-64 who has been diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome or a tic disorder qualifies. The study includes two visits, questionnaires and interviews, and short periods of median nerve stimulation at the wrist. Compensation is provided.
The study is for advancing the research and treatment of tic disorders. Tics are repetitive, involuntary sounds or movements like eye blinking, facial grimacing, shoulder shrugging, sniffing or making small noises. Tourette Syndrome is a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by motor and vocal tics. To learn more, visit Tics.wustl.edu/participate or call Emily at 314-362-2083.