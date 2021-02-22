St. Louis County Library is holding a contest for all writers in grades 3-12.
To enter, write a story that imagines what life would be like on a different planet. Entries may be funny or serious. Stories must be between 250-500 words for grades 3-5; 250-750 words for grades 6-8; and between 500-1000 words for grades 9-12. Title does not apply to the word count.
Stories must be typed and double spaced in a plain typeface.
Complete the entry form at www.slcl.org/write-stuff-contest-entry-form. A $50 Visa gift card goes to first place winners in each category. Second place receives $25 gift cards.