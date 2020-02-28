I am a parent of children in the Kirkwood School District. I have been following along with some of the commentary regarding Prop S and researching the issue myself by listening to different views at board meetings, viewing information on the school district’s website (kirkwoodschools.org/PropS), and asking questions of the district employees and board members myself. There has been some thoughtful discussion and interesting points being made on either side of the issue. However, I think there are also a couple of misconceptions which keep coming up that I would like to address.
One point is the idea of green space being lost to the new school on the Lindeman property. The fact is, green space would be lost no matter what happens to the property. If the district uses it to build a school, they will not be using all thirteen acres for the new school and much of the green space would remain as a buffer out of respect to the neighborhood. Compare that to what would ultimately happen if the district instead gave up that property, as some have argued.
Another argument is enrollment growth is temporary and based solely on birth rate data. In truth, Kirkwood is unique in that the growth we experience has not historically been driven by birth rates. We have quality schools and as more families want to benefit from that they are going to keep coming. Therefore, we need to keep making sure we have enough space to maintain that standard because quality schools reflect the quality of a community as a whole.
I encourage others to seek out the information on this proposition and reach their own conclusions, and I hope to see concerned members of the community use their votes to support the continued quality education provided by KSD.
