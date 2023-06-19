Joe Hoffmann related a heart-warming story of neighborliness, kindness and honesty when his lost wallet was returned. The Mailbag page editor (presumably) gave the letter the headline “Christian Values Alive and Well in Kirkwood.”
What? So if I, a neighborly, kind, and honest Jew (or Muslim, or Rastafarian, or Wiccan, or Hindu, or atheist) returned a lost wallet, I’d be demonstrating “Christian values?” Someone’s blinders are getting in the way of seeing the world clearly.
Eric Ressner - Rock Hill
Editor’s Note: “Christian Values Alive and Well in Kirkwood” was the suggested headline from Joe Hoffman.