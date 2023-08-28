A short drive from St. Louis, Washington, Missouri, is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of wine country.
Experience old-world charm and enjoy a self-guided tour of up to 68 houses, museums, churches and other historic buildings. Art fans will enjoy a litany of creative agencies, studios and galleries.
For those who enjoy the outdoors, the Missouri River path is perfect for walking and biking. Washington is just over the bridge from the Katy Trail, making it a great stopping point for an hour or overnight.
Eat and drink at numerous wineries, breweries and distilleries, or have a meal in one of downtown Washington’s many delicious restaurants.
Washington is the first stop west out of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station on Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, which traverses the state seven days a week between St. Louis and Kansas City. Two round trips per day make Washington the perfect spot for a day trip. Come out to Washington in the morning or afternoon and return to St. Louis the same day — or make an overnight trip or weekend out of it! Learn more at moriverrunner.com.
For a wine-tasting experience in Washington, Oak & Front Wine Bar + Tasting Room, 120 W. Front Street, is just a quick jaunt from the train station. Located in a historic building that overlooks the Missouri River and Washington’s Amtrak station, watch the river roll by and see trains pull into the station while enjoying global wines, a full bar selection of drinks and delicious flatbreads, charcuteries and desserts. Those on bicycle can secure their bike on the handy bike rack.
Oak & Front’s Gallery, upstairs from Oak & Front Wine Bar + Tasting Room, is a cool small-venue spot designed for board and association meetings, weddings and baby showers, birthday and anniversary gatherings and more.
Find out more at oakandfront.com or by following Oak & Front on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For those who decide to stay the night, the Washington area has plenty of charming inns, hotels and AirBnbs. See stayinwashmo.com for a few ideas.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit downtownwashmo.org.