For a trip you won’t forget, bring the whole family to Springfield, Illinois. Amusement abounds with historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and so much more.
History buffs won’t want to miss the abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions. Explore galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and explore the Old State Capitol where Lincoln rose to prominence. Finish off your presidential tour with a visit to the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.
Pick up an explorer passport online and go on one of two adventures. In “Abe’s Hat Hunt,” go on a scavenger hunt throughout Springfield to find President Lincoln’s hidden hats and earn some fun prizes. In “Living Legends,” experience Route 66 through Springfield’s most legendary local entrepreneurs.
Enjoy some more delicious history with a Signature Horseshoe Sandwich, created in 1928. The name “horseshoe” comes from the shape of the original cut of ham used. Nowadays, enjoy this open-faced sandwich with your choice of meat, two thick slices of Texas Toast, covered with a pile of crispy French fries drenched with homemade cheese sauce. This dish can be found in most Springfield restaurants offering pub and American food.
This summer, History Comes Alive returns for its 13th season June 3 to Aug. 7 as Abe and Mary Lincoln lead a cast of characters on a trip back in time. Meet the Lincolns at historic sites throughout the city and learn about their lives in Springfield. Listen to Honest Abe deliver some of his most famous speeches, connect with Mary over tea and enjoy live music and an ice cream social.
After an exciting day and a delicious meal, tuck in for an evening at one of Springfield’s many hotels, or camp out at numerous campgrounds.
Find more Springfield events, learn more and plan your stay at www.visitspringfieldillinois.com.