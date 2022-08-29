Meet over 1,700 animals representing more than 200 species at the Kansas City Zoo, located at 6800 Zoo Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
From Helzberg Penguin Plaza and Stingray Bay to the Orangutan Canopy, there’s an exhibit for any animal fan at the Kansas City Zoo.
After working up a beast of an appetite seeing the sights, stop for a delicious mid-day meal at one of the zoo’s many restaurants or snack carts. Purchases from these venues support the zoo’s conservation and education programs.
September is full of fun activities at the Kansas City Zoo. All month long, the zoo is bringing a unique, immersive and breathtaking nighttime event to the Greater Kansas City area. “GloWild” is a lantern festival like no other, featuring massive handmade steel and silk works of art depicting animals, local landmarks, botanicals and Asia cultural creations. “GloWild” continues through Dec. 11.
On Sept. 13, visit the zoo for the 19th annual Kansas City Zoo Run. Each year, a different species is featured. This year’s theme is “Run for the Sharks.” Participate in a four-mile timed run/walk or a one-mile Family Fun Run. All participants receive a custom shark T-shirt, a shark-themed finisher’s medal and free race-day entrance to the zoo. Portions of proceeds go toward conservation efforts. Last year, the run raised over $33,000. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4ycduspv.
Look forward to the new aquarium, scheduled to open in 2023. This world-class aquarium will enhance visitors’ experience and open new pathways to ocean conservation, education and research.
Purchase tickets to the Kansas City Zoo or learn more online at kansascityzoo.org. If plans change, tickets purchased online are good for 60 days after purchase date.