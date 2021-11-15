The Missouri Department of Conservation is exhibiting the 2021 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest entries at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood. The artwork will be on display in the nature center’s exhibit gallery through the end of November.
The exhibit includes the first place winning entry by James Hautman of Chaska, Minnesota, who created a painting of two redhead ducks floating in the water. Hautman’s winning acrylic painting will serve as the design for the 2022-2023 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the “Duck Stamp.”
The stamp will go on sale in June 2022. Hunters age 16 and older are required to purchase and possess the stamp to hunt waterfowl such as ducks and geese. Stamp holders enjoy free entrance to National Wildlife Refuges, which normally charge admission fees. The stamps are also popular items for bird watchers, outdoor enthusiasts, conservationists and stamp collectors.
Ninety-eight percent of stamp proceeds goes to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund.