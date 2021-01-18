Kirkwood’s Eric Schmitt has not only disgraced the office of Missouri Attorney General; he’s arguably complicit in sedition.
Sen. Josh Hawley has been rightly attacked for his role in both encouraging the terrorist mob that stormed Capitol Hill and spreading phony conspiracies about non-existent vote “fraud.” But not enough attention is being paid to Schmitt’s role in encouraging lies and insurrection.
Schmitt took the lead in a baseless lawsuit, filed with Missourian’s tax dollars, challenging Joe Biden’s victory in half a dozen states. Like 60 other court cases filed by Trump supporters based on unhinged conspiracy theories, it was tossed out. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed it in a one-sentence rejection.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote that Schmitt’s filing was “seditious.” The New York Times was correct when it wrote about the lawsuit and, referring to Schmitt, said: “Allegiance to Mr. Trump is seen as the ticket to higher office.”
Meanwhile, the Republican Attorneys General Association, for which Schmitt is vice chair, sent out robo-calls the day before the right-wing mob attacked the Capitol, urging people to “March to the Capitol building ... and stop the steal.”
When Schmitt was a state senator representing Kirkwood, he was a conservative, but mainstream, Republican. Now that the GOP has morphed into the American Fascist Party under Trump, Schmitt has apparently decided that supporting nutjob conspiracies, sedition and insurrection is his ticket to higher office.
Trump, Hawley and Schmitt all share responsibility for normalizing the extremism that culminated in a deadly coup attempt on Jan. 6. But the real fault lies with the voters who decided that candidates representing sedition and the attempted overthrow of a legitimate election are worth voting for.
Charles Jaco
Oakland