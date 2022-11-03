West Lockwood Avenue is currently closed to all traffic roughly three-quarters of a mile east of Kirkwood Road.
It will be closed until early spring while St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation removes and replaces a box culvert at that location. Motorists are advised to use North Holmes, East Argonne Drive and Park Avenue as detour routes.
Although West Lockwood Avenue turns into East Adams Avenue a mile east of Kirkwood Road, the work will be contained to Lockwood Avenue. It will not extend to Adams, according to David Wrone of the St. Louis County Department of Transportation.
“The culvert we’re replacing is located very close to the point where Lockwood turns into Adams, but not quite there. It’s on Lockwood,” he said.