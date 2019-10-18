A bronze monument of racehorse Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte made a stop at the Kirkwood Train Station on Thursday, Oct. 10, as it made its way to Lexington, Kentucky, via flatbed trailer.
“Racing into History” was on public view for several hours in conjunction with the Heartland Art Club of Kirkwood.
The one-and-a-half-lifesize statue was commissioned by the Triangle Foundation for Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, where it will be on permanent display. The statue and its artist — Pacific Northwest-based sculpter Jocelyn Russell — visited Kirkwood for a few hours on the way to Secretariat’s new home.
The monument also made stops in Tulsa and Owasso, Oklahoma and Springfield, Missouri.
“Racing into History” is the largest known depiction of the 1973 Triple Crown Winner, showcasing Secretariat and Turcotte as they cross the finish line in the Kentucky Derby.