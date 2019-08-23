Find the Fair Winds Cabin Resort nestled at the foothills of the Ozarks about two hours south of St. Louis just outside Steelville. The five private cabins spread over 120 acres of woods and creek bed are the perfect secret hideaway to escape the busy stresses of life.
The one and two bedroom cabins are tastefully decorated with quality décor and have fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. Fair Winds is located at 123 Highway 49 in Cherryville, Missouri.
For more information, visit www.fairwindscabins.com or call 573-743-6200.