Ever wondered what it takes to produce a festival opera season? Dive into the process of artistic creation in Opera Theatre of St. Louis' newest online series: Tent Talks.
Hosted by Damon Bristo, Opera Theatre's director of artistic administration, each episode of Tent Talks features acclaimed singers, musicians, and creatives from the operatic world.
The second episode begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Opera Theatre welcomes beloved conductor Leonard Slatkin, who led the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra from 1979 – 1996, conducted OTSL's 1979 production of Strauss' Ariadne on Naxos, and has garnered six Grammy Awards and 34 nominations.
Audience members can ask Slatkin questions in real time during the stream and learn what it takes to become one of America's most respected conductors.
The interview will be live streamed on Facebook here. No Facebook account is required to view the stream at the link.
For questions about this online event, contact Nicole Freber at nambos@opera-stl.org or 314-963-4222.
